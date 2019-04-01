2nd Annual Common Sound Music Festival
A Partnership Between Beth El Synagogue and Benilde-St. Margaret's
VIP TICKET INCLUDES:
Convenient, free parking in VIP area at Benilde-St. Margaret's, access to VIP deck with view of stage, complimentary beverages and food. ***Note that VIP is 21+ only
One free kid ticket with a paid adult. Additional kid tickets can be purchased for $5. Kids are defined as ages 3 - 15. Kids under the age of 3 do not need a ticket. Anyone over the age of 16 will need a regular ticket.PURCHASE TICKETS
LOCATION:
Beth El Synagogue parking lot
5225 Barry Street West, St. Louis Park, MN
PARKING:
Parking is available in the Benilde-St. Margaret's parking lot and in surrounding neighborhoods.
FOOD & DRINK:
Multiple food and beverages available for purchase including Herbivorous Butcher, Que Tal Street Eats, Fro-Yo Soul, Fare Well Foods and Steel Toe Brewery.
Food Trucks & Beer Garden featuring Steel Toe Brewing + Doomtree limited release collaboration "All Hands Pale Ale"LEARN MORE
Doomtree started as a mess of friends in Minneapolis, fooling around after school, trying to make music without reading the manual. The group had varied tastes—rap, punk, indie rock, pop—so the music they made together often bore the toolmarks of several styles. When they had enough songs, they booked some shows. They made friends with the dudes at Kinkos to print up flyers. They burned some CDs to sell. The shows got bigger. Although each member has a career as a solo artist, every so often the whole crew convenes to make a collaborative record as a group.LEARN MORE
Jeremy Messersmith was born in Charleston, South Carolina, and grew up in the Tri-Cities area of Washington. He began playing music in church at a young age, and like many homeschoolers, counts Sandi Patti, Carman, DC Talk and Michael W. Smith amongst his earliest musical influences. After a promising trumpeting career was cut short by braces, Jeremy took up the guitar. In 1999, he moved to Minneapolis to study music at North Central University. After his first album, The Alcatraz Kid, was released in 2006, City Pages called Messersmith the "premier under-30 songwriter in the Twin Cities”.LEARN MORE
Stereo Kitchen recreates music from all eras and for all walks of life. However, classic rock ‘n roll with a twist is their mainstay. You cannot resist the dance floor to up-gunned versions of songs by Petty, Kid Rock, Skynyrd, Rolling Stones, Cheap Trick and Grand Funk Railroad, to name a few, and be relentlessly peppered with timeless pieces from Elvis, Stevie Wonder and Rare Earth.LEARN MORE
Formed in August of 2017, is a unique blend of Hip Hop, R&B, and Indie Rock. Four months into working on material as a unit, the band entered the studio, producing a five song self titled EP. Since its debut, the band has hit the ground running, playing both local and regional venues ranging from basements and bars to colleges and Milwaukee’s Summerfest. Additionally, the New Grey began to receive radio play on both FM and college radio. With the release of their second EP “Blender,” and plans to return to the studio to begin work on their third release, there is no telling what is ahead for The New Grey’s musical conquest.LEARN MORE
Koo Koo Kanga Roo is the dance-a-long show from Bryan and Neil, two friends who set out to experiment with live music and make it more fun. Armed with nothing more than an iPod, two mics and some gold sneakers, Koo Koo Kanga Roo puts on an all-ages dance party that invites everyone to join in. Whether you know them from "brain break" videos in your classroom, the Warped Tour or a late night bar show, you’ve probably gotten sweaty dancing to their jams at some point.LEARN MORE
Since 2010, DJ Hampster Dance has toured nationally with Koo Koo Kanga Roo. He has performed at numerous events across the Midwest. Some of his residencies have included The Current's Rock the Cradle, Zombie Pub Crawl, Cat Video Festival, The Minnesota State Fair and The Freehouse. DJ Hampster Dance brings the energy to every event, performing at weddings, high school/middle school/elementary school dances, benefits, bars, birthday parties, corporate events and other private events.LEARN MORE
Bach to Rock in Plymouth, MN provides music lessons for students of all ages and skill levels. Instruments we teach include guitar, piano, drums, voice, DJ, violin, trumpet & more! We are also the home of Beat Refinery DJ School which offers Mixing, Scratching and Music Production classes. B2R birthday parties and seasonal camps are great opportunities to play & learn music with your friends and make new ones! We also have early childhood classes for toddlers and preschoolers. Take your skills to the next level in a Glee Club or Rock Band. B2R offers opportunities for students to perform in venues around Hennepin County and Minneapolis.LEARN MORE
The public is invited try the special brew at the All Hands Pale Ale Release Party at the Steel Toe Taproom (4848 W 35th St, St Louis Park, MN 55416) on June 20 from 3 pm - 7 pm. Also during this event, patrons can purchase Common Sound Music Festival tickets at a discounted price of $25 for adult GA.
“We are super stoked to be a part of this great collaborative event, Common Sound. Is there a better way to show that, than to team up on a special beer with the Doomtree crew, we think not! The event on June 20th is going to be a blast here at the brewery, it will be great to unleash the beer and have Lazerbeak pour some pints in the taproom!”, Michael Wagner- Head Brewer/Production Manager, Steel Toe Brewing
“We believe that our partnership celebrates our diversity, and shows that there is more that unites us than divides us. When people from different backgrounds, neighborhoods and religious faiths come together, we can strengthen community, support education and build relationships that will help us address community challenges that impact all of us.”
— Rabbi Avi Olitzky, Beth El Synagogue
“We all share a common bond, despite our backgrounds, despite our differences. By joining together, we can collectively use our talents, skills and passions to positively impact our communities and society. This starts with partnership and it starts with being good neighbors.”
— Adam Ehrmantraut, Ed.D., President, Benilde-St Margaret
“We're really excited to be playing Common Sound this year. I'm pumped to be part of an event that so heavily celebrates inclusivity, community building, and unity - three things that have always been extremely important to the Doomtree ethos. This is currently the only full-crew Doomtree performance on the books for 2019, so it should be a real doozy. Can't wait!”
— Lazerbeak, Doomtree Listen to Lazerbeak's Go 95.3 radio interview about the Common Sound Music Festival.